Julius Yego pays tribute to Kenya's world record holder Agnes Tirop
The athletics world was rocked on Wednesday with news that the Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop had been found dead in her home. The talented 25-year-old middle distance runner was found with a stab wound to her neck. Kenyan Javelin Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego was a friend of the two time World Championships bronze medallist and remembered Agnes on BBC Newsday.
(Pic: Agnes Tirop at the World Championships, Doha in 2019; Credit: Reuters)