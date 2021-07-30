Nadia Eke's father is Nigerian and her mother is Ghanaian so Nadia had a choice to make when it came to picking the country she wanted to represent as a triple jumper.

Nadia chose Ghana, which is the country she's now representing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

We caught up with her to find out how she made that decision and heard why she can't stop dancing to Shatta Wale.

Filmed and edited by Aaron Akinyemi