Weightlifter Cyrille Chachit is in Tokyo as part of the Refugee Olympic Team, where he's due to compete in the men's 96kg event on Saturday.

He last competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow for Cameroon. But afraid to return home, he left the team base and ended up homeless on the south coast of England.

A lot has happened since then.

BBC Sport correspondent Natalie Pirks went to hear his story.