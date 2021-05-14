BAL: The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League to tip off in Kigali, Rwanda
The inaugural, NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) tips off in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 May.
The tournament is yet another sign the NBA has its eyes on the continent - but what does it all mean for the continent?
The new professional league, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation and the NBA, is set to feature 12 African club teams.
