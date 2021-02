One of Africa's biggest clubs - Zamalek - has been accused of "immoral" and "merciless" behaviour as it allegedly "exploited" the contract of a player it no longer wanted.

Benjamin Acheampong was the player involved, and says he was "duped" out of $1m - not just once, but twice - with the latest twist involving former Egypt captain Nader El Sayed, who denies any wrongdoing.

Reporter: Piers Edwards