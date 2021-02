Kamaru Usman, also known as the Nigerian Nightmare, wants to be the UFC's longest-reigning champion.

He is king of the welterweight division in mixed-martial art's most famous and prestigious championship.

He puts his belt on the line against a friend and former training partner, Brazilian Gilbert Burns on February 13.

Though raised in the US, Kamaru was born in Nigeria, and he told BBC Africa he wants to represent his country and continent every time he steps into the octagon.