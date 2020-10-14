"We are going to 'Partey' at the end of the season"

Arsenal’s most recent big money signing, Thomas Partey, is only the third Ghanaian player ever to play for the senior team.

While his journey to stardom may have had humble beginnings in the town of Krobo Odumase, it's at Atletico Madrid where the 27-year-old established himself as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

Partey’s arrival has excited many Arsenal fans who feel that, with him in the team, their beloved club will be able to once again challenge for the Premier League title.

Reporter: Debola Adebanjo

Edited by Alpha Kamara

