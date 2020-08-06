Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Sport Africa
Africa Olympic stories: Yego goes from YouTube to yeet
6 Aug 2020
6 Aug 2020
From the section
Sport Africa
How Julius Yego took lessons from YouTube to become Africa's greatest javelin thrower.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins and Selby aiming for quarter-final places
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Snooker
US PGA Championship first round - Woods and McIlroy in action
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Golf
Pakistan dominate woeful England
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Europa League: Wolves lead as Olympiakos leveller ruled out
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Bale 'didn't want to play' - Zidane
52m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
European Football
Groenewegen apologises for crash
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Cycling