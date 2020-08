How a Moroccan boy became popular within the African football community in France - and amassed a big collection of player's shirts.

Annes Khalidi is only six years old - but has a special connection with Victor Osimhen, the most expensive African player of all time. Meanwhile some of the players who have sent him invites and match tickets include Jose Fonte of Lille, Fousseini Diabate of Mali, Jonathan Pitropa of Burkina Faso and Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich.