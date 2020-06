As major football leagues across the world have started to re-emerge following an almost three month halt due to Covid-19, the K-League in South Korea was able to start a month ago, in early May, using strict precautions.

South African international Lars Veldwijk, who currently plays for the K-League 1 2019 champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, explains how they were able to relaunch so much more quickly than anywhere else.

Producers: Emeline Nsingi-Nkosi and Murray Burnell; VT editor: Sara Al Wajih