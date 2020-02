Amidst the Rwandan genocide of 1994, a Tutsi on the verge of being killed by Hutu extremists, recalls how his life was saved. Those who had come to kill him, realised he played for one of the country’s biggest clubs, and so spared his life.

Today, Eric Murangwa Eugene uses football as a tool to bring harmony in Rwanda in the hope of avoiding such conflict in the future.

This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.