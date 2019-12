Senegal and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr says his countryman Sadio Mané, should be considered for the prestigious 2020 Ballon D'or award.

Sarr became Watford's record signing when he joined the Premier League club in the summer for a fee of around £30million, but has struggled to make an impact so far this season.

He told BBC Sport Africa's Mimi Fawaz that Liverpool striker Mané also offers him advice on how to reach the top.