Dambe is traditionally practised by Hausa butchers in West Africa, but its popularity has grown recently thanks to its success on YouTube.

The combat sport involves fighters wrapping their punching hand in rope, and attempting to knock down their opponent.

Videos of it posted online have garnered millions of views.

BBC Sport Africa went to Nigeria to look into the sport and why its so successful.

Produced by Juliet Mafua, video edited by Mark Sedgwick