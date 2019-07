Nineteen-year-old Yongren Otundo lost his sight after falling from a stool when he was two.

Despite being blind, he now repairs electronics and is the leading pianist in his school, and has won several music awards.

The BBC visited the Thika School For The Blind in Kenya to find out how he managed to learn these skills.

Video producers: Anthony Irungu, Anne Okumu and Agnes Penda Yongren.