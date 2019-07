Abdi Jama was born in the self-declared republic of Somaliland but moved to the UK aged six.

In England, he became paralysed after falling from a window aged 14. He feared his dreams of being a sportsman were over, until a friend introduced him to wheelchair basketball.

Abdi went on to compete at the Paralympics in London in 2012 and win the 2018 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship.

