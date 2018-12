Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year award for the second year in a row.

The Egypt and Liverpool forward won the Premier League Golden Boot with 32 goals in May and scored 10 Champions League goals as Liverpool reached the final.

He also scored both of Egypt's goals at the World Cup.

As he received the award, he told BBC Africa's Mimi Fawaz of his hopes for 2019.

