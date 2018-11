After a car accident, Hardlife Zvirekwi had to have his arm amputated.

Before the crash he was an international footballer for Zimbabwe and he feared he would never play again.

However he has now returned to the game and is back playing in Zimbabwe's top division with his club, CAPS United.

