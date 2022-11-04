A selection of rugby's finest players will run out at Twickenham on Sunday as the Barbarians - led by Alun Wyn Jones - take on a World XV.

The star-studded clash will see the famous invitational club coached by Eddie Jones face Steve Hansen’s World XV.

Six Wales players will be involved, with Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright and Gareth Anscombe starting for the Baa-Baas, while the World XV squad features Wyn Jones, Elliott Dee and Rhys Patchell.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with some of those involved.