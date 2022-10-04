The Rio-based Jadir Taekwondo Association (AJTKD) has been awarded the BBC's Teamwork Award, which is part of its inaugural Green Sport Awards.

AJTKD has put sustainability at their heart of what it does.

Running a successful environmental education programme, it has involved children from deprived areas of Brazil in activities to provide them with climate change and environmental education.

AJTKD student Raphaella said: "Thinking more sustainably changed our routines at home. We end up sharing some information with our families, friends and neighbours - inspiring them to create an impact too."

Raphaella feels the association has helped its students become "more conscious of our impact on the environment".

"We hope to show a good example to the world," she said.