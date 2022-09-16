Welshman Ashley Williams is aiming to shock the world of martial arts and become the first Briton to become world champion at Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) - a sport dominated by fighters from Brazil and the United States.

The 30-year-old featherweight will compete on the sport's biggest stage at the ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) World Championships in Las Vegas on September 17-18.

The Swansea fighter won the European trials in Poznan, Poland, to secure his place among 16 of the world's leading fighters.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art based on ground fighting and submission holds, with the aim to gain a dominant position over your opponent and make them submit using holds and techniques, including chokes and joint manipulations.