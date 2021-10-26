Two-time Olympic medallist Elinor Barker says she is already planning her return to cycling after she has her first child this spring.

The five-time world champion says female athletes starting a family during their careers is getting increasingly normal and she is looking forward to her 'career 2.0' starting possibly as early as the summer.

Barker, who was pregnant when she won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, showed BBC Sport Wales how she was balancing life as a pregnant athlete.