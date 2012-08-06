A show jumper is hoping to follow in his father's Olympic gold medal-winning footsteps after winning two prestigious events.

Harry Charles, 22, from Alton in Hampshire, is now officially the world's number one rider under the age of 25.

At the London International Horse Show in December he won both the World Cup qualifier on the 11 year-old mare Stardust and the Grand Prix aboard the 15 year-old gelding Borsato.

Harry's father Peter won a Olympic gold at the London games in 2012, and after competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, his son now has his sights set on the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.