Before the COP26 climate change summit, more than 50 of the world's top Olympic and Paralympic athletes - representing 40 countries - have joined forces to appeal to global governments to create a "healthy and safe" planet.

In a video entitled 'Dear Leaders Of The World', athletes including tennis player Andy Murray, Kenyan two-time Olympic champion and marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, three-time Spanish Olympic basketball medallist Paul Gasol and seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft make their powerful appeal.