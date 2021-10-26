Micah Richards breaks down his career: ‘No-one remembers my bullet header, just what happened after’
To celebrate Black History Month, pundit and ex-professional footballer Micah Richards breaks down a handful of memorable moments from his career. From scoring for Manchester City at 17 and "bursting on the scene" as England's youngest ever defender, to dealing with a low spell after Aston Villa and finding positivity in punditry.
