Skateboarding has made its Olympic debut in Tokyo along with surfing, sport climbing and karate.

National skateboarding champion Roxana Howlett, aged 11, told BBC Radio 5 Live what people new to the sport should look out for, including the language used and the young ages of the competitors.

“Sky Brown and Bombette Martin are skating for Team GB, and it’s really cool that they’re so young,” she said.

This clip is originally from 5 Live.