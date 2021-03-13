They've got world titles, Paralympic medals and play in the top-flight of their sports. But these incredibly busy women also have successful careers away from sport.

Whether it's chasing lambs with a spray can on the hills of Scotland to winning world athletics medals, clocking off from one job as a lawyer then going to another as a goalkeeper in the evenings, or saving lives on night shifts in the week and scoring tries in the top flight at the weekend, these five women are living their lives to the fullest.

READ MORE: Work and play: Five elite sports women and their non-sporting careers