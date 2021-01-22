The Ronaldo-inspired break dancer dreaming of Olympic gold

  • From the section Sport

Breaking world champion Karam Singh is dreaming of competing at the Olympics after the sport was added to the Games for Paris 2024.

Breaking – which is a competitive form of break dancing – requires spectacular moves and Karam explains to BBC Sport how Cristiano Ronaldo helped inspire one of his.

READ MORE: From hanging out with footballers to working in a call centre, meet GB's world champion breaker

BBC Sport’s new series - 'Generation Next’ - follows a group of inspirational young athletes, from a diverse range of backgrounds and sports, as they bid to become our next sporting superstars.

Top videos

Top Stories

Everton's James Rodriguez

Premier League: Six games, starting with Everton v Newcastle

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2020 Australian Open

Australian Open to allow up to 30,000 fans

  • From the section Tennis
Dina Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith sets new 60m world lead

Reece James

Chelsea 'disgusted' by James abuse

  • From the section Football
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce and Fulham boss Scott Parker

West Brom v Fulham live on BBC on Saturday

  • From the section Football
Kaio Jorge and Gabriel Veron
Video

The 'new Ronaldo' & the wonderkid linked with Man Utd

  • From the section Football