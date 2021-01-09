Did you know Wolves have an esports team? Watch Rocket League across BBC

o you like football? Do you like fast cars - ones that are rocket-propelled, perhaps?

If the answer is yes to either or both of these questions, chances are you'll want to take a look at the Rocket League Championship Series X (RLCS X) on the BBC Sport website.

Claimed by some to be the most important sport video game of the past 10 years and played by 40 million people worldwide, Rocket League was born out of the Battle Cars game (or to give it its full title, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars).

Some Premier League clubs even have their own teams. Check it out.

