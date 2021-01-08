Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Watch a trailer for Fight For First: Excel Esports
10 Jan 2021
10 Jan 2021
From the section
Sport
Watch a trailer for Fight For First: Excel Esports - a new series on BBC iPlayer.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Video
MOTD FA Cup highlights
1 Nov 2017
about 3 years ago
Hairdryers, Adele and penalties - Saturday's FA Cup action
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Football
Australia v India - third Test scorecard
7d
7 days ago
Blackpool shock WBA in FA Cup shootout
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round
1d
1 day ago
Brady's Bucs advance in NFL play-offs
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
American Football