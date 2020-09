Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson says progress on racism in the United States is not going to happen immediately.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Adrian Chiles, the retired sprinter said the Black Lives Matter movement has made people “wake up” but that it is "progress in what will be a generational fight.”

This clip is originally from Adrian Chiles on Friday, 25 September 2020.