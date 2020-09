Daniel Donigan fell in love with figure skating as soon as he stepped on the ice as a young New Yorker.

But having achieved all he wanted to in the competitive world of skating, Donigan found a way to make his sport even more fabulous.

Enter Milk - Donigan's alter-ego and sumptuously colourful drag act - who you may recognise from RuPaul's Drag Race (season six).

Calm down everyone - it's just a drag queen on ice!

