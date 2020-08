The results of the BBC Elite British Sportswomen's survey have been revealed. With more than 65% of women surveyed having experienced sexism in their sport, we spoke to a few athletes to hear their reaction to these eye-opening results.

British swimmer Alice Dearing, GB athletes Yasmin Liverpool, Naomi Ogbeta and Megan Davies, and football coach Nancy Baker have their say, along with women's sport journalist and podcast host Fadumo Olow and amateur rugby player Habiba Nasir.