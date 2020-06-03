Sports stars support George Floyd, past protests & why this time might be different

Athletes around the world have been speaking out in response to the death of black American George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis last month. Footage showed a white officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was pinned to the floor. He was heard repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" and pronounced dead later in hospital.

BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor rounds up some of the reaction and discusses the history of American sports stars speaking out against "ingrained racism".

