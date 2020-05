Footballer Jobi McAnuff, sprinter Bianca Williams, and boxers Damian Chambers and Ruqsana Begum speak to BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor about the threat of coronavirus and the return to sport.

The Office for National Statistics says black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die from coronavirus as white people in England and Wales.

