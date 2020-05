Relive the events of May 2, 2016 as Dundee United's top-flight status was ended by Tayside rivals Dundee.

With just 24 points from 35 games, only victory would have saved Mixu Paatelainen's team. But after a glimmer of hope at Dens Park, that flicker of light was extinguished by their city rivals.

You can read the match report HERE.

Each day in May, BBC Scotland will celebrate the anniversary of one memorable moment in Scottish football.