The guys pimping rides for Jordan, Wilder & OBJ

When basketball great Michael Jordan, heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder and American football star Odell Beckham Jr want their cars customised, they call Adam Wolfe.

From vintage cars to $500,000 Lamborghinis, Adam and his team have souped-up cars for more than 200 NBA and NFL players.

Eye-catching wraps, booming sound systems and massive rims all feature as Adam reveals the coolest custom jobs he has done for sports stars and celebrities.

Player Makers USA is a six-part series of amazing stories from people who work in the background for some of the biggest names in American and global sport.

