England's Nick Brett wows crowds at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Great Yarmouth with a spectacular shot in the open pairs final.

Brett and partner Greg Harlow beat Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall 10-6, 6-8, 2-1 in the final at Potters Leisure Resort's International Arena.

Watch live coverage and highlights of the World Indoor Bowls Championships on BBC TV and on the BBC Sport website and app.

