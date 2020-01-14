Fashion icon, Olympian, superstar - PV Sindhu's story

BBC Sportswoman of the Year nominee PV Sindhu discusses her journey from starting out in badminton aged eight to achieving her current status as a fashion icon and Indian superstar.

Sindhu, who became India's first Olympic badminton silver medallist at Rio in 2016, reflects on her historic achievements, the reception from fans in her homeland and her dreams of clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Filmed and edited by Debalin Roy and Naveen Sharma

Reporter and producer: Vandana Vijay