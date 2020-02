BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominee Vinesh Phogat reflects on her career achievements and aims for 2020.

The 25-year-old wrestler hopes to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics after injury ended her hopes at the Rio Games in 2016.

Filmed and edited by Prem Boominatban and Neha Sharma

Reporter and producer: Vandana Vijay