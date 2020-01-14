No money, no shoes - Indian sprint star's rapid rise

Sprinter Dutee Chand is India's national champion at 100m and at Rio 2016 became only the third Indian woman to qualify for the women's Olympic 100m.

As part of the Indian Sportswoman of the Year campaign, the 23-year-old discusses her financial hardship as an aspiring athlete and the controversy she has had to overcome in her eventful career.

Filmed and edited by: Shubham Koul and Kenz Ul Muneer

Reporter: Rakhee Sharma

Producer: Vandana Vijay