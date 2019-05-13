'I find it impossible to cry' - Five guys talk honestly about men & mental health

BBC Sport gathers together five young men for a series of honest conversations about what it's like to be a man in 2019, and the impact that can have on their mental health.

Journalist Ben Zand, sprinter James Ellington, footballers David Cox and Olu Maintain and reality TV star Josh Denzel talk about their own experiences and struggles in three films dropping for Mental Health Awareness Week on our BBC Sport YouTube Channel.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline

