Rugby players and cricketers joined forces on Friday in a joint training session involving two of Northampton's professional sports teams.

Northampton Saints and Northamptonshire Steelbacks put each other through their paces in the wintry sunshine at Franklin's Gardens to find out who is the fitter.

BBC Look East's James Burridge caught up with James Grayson and Andrew Kellaway from Saints along with David Ripley, Alex Wakely and Rob Keogh from the Steelbacks.

Premiership Rugby Cup footage courtesy of BT Sport/Premiership Rugby.