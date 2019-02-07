Leading Welsh horse trainer, Tim Vaughan, says the equine flu outbreak, which has forced the cancellation of all race meetings across the UK, could last up to 10 weeks, and could affect the Cheltenham Festival.

Ffos Las was one of four National Hunt meets abandoned today due to an outbreak of equine influenza.

The British Horseracing Authority instructed that today's meets be cancelled in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus.

Tim Vaughan was one of many Welsh trainers who had horses entered to race today as well as at Cheltenham Festival next month.