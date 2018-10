Canadian former Olympic cross-country skiing champion Beckie Scott tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan why she resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's compliance review committee.

In a statement Wada admitted that "tensions were running high" at last month's meeting, and that the strong views on both sides of the debate "do affect the tone and atmosphere" but that "the athletes' voice was clearly heard".

