Eddie Jones may rule the England rugby team with an iron fist, but he isn't too old for a telling-off from his mother.

Like most of Twickenham, head coach Jones was frustrated by the patchy performance against Argentina on Saturday - and was caught swearing on camera after England conceded a second-half penalty.

The 57-year-old Australian, whose side went on to win the game 21-8, was a guest on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast and revealed his mother had been in touch over the issue.

"I got phone call from my mother, who is 93, rapping me over the knuckles. She still tells me not to swear. I'm in the doghouse and I certainly won't do it again."

