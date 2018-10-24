Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Christmas Day off? Not for these sports
23 Dec 2016
23 Dec 2016
From the section
Sport
BBC Sport looks at the array of sports to be played on Christmas Day around the world.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Williamson & Taylor hit centuries before rain - radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Liverpool draw Everton in third round
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Messi wins Ballon d'Or for record sixth time
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Rapinoe wins Women's Ballon d'Or
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Football
West Brom go top with late win at Preston
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Inside the 24 hours that shook boxing
13h
about 13 hours ago