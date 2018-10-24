The World Anti-Doping Authority has recommended Russia be banned from the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games following the McLaren report.

The International Olympic Committee will decide on Tuesday whether to provisionally exclude Russia from this summer's Games.

Richard McLaren's investigation found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

It was "planned and operated" from late 2011 - including the build-up to London 2012 - and continued through the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics until August 2015.

BBC sports editor Dan Roan reports.