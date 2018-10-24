BBC Sport talks to a variety of professional female sports coaches about their experiences in professional sport.

New research by Leeds Beckett University suggests there is a much bigger chance of burnout if you are female, with careers in sports coaching lasting only five years. So how can elite women coaches be supported to stay in the high performance world so that they, in turn can become role models to encourage others?

BBC Sport speaks to tennis coach Hollie Bees, Archery GB's Kath Fitzpatrick, Bev Smith from Sports Coach UK, Vicky Huyton from the Female Coaching Network as well as Dunn about their experiences.

