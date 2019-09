Briton James Bushell, with 10 world titles and 28 national titles, is one of the most dominant sportsmen in the world.

Bushell, from Wisbech, retained his Pro Runabout Stock and Pro GP crowns at the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA) World Finals in Arizona earlier this month.

The 29-year-old Sea-Doo X-Team rider, supported by his father Steve, builds jet skis for a living and first took to the water at Hunstanton in Norfolk.

Competition footage courtesy of I Ball Productions.