In celebration of the 1000th episode of Question of Sport presenter Sue Barker has picked her top five moments in the history of the show.

They include Emlyn Hughes confusing Princess Anne with the jockey John Reid, captains Ally McCoist and Matt Dawson dressed in lycra cycling gear and her own appearance as a mystery guest, where she was mistaken for boxer Alan Minter and goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

Sue also chooses a show with her favourite line-up, which included world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, New Zealand rugby star Jonah Lomu, sprinter Maurice Greene and golfer Seve Ballesteros, and a recent captains' challenge where Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell had to answer a question while wing-walking.